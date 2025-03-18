One particularly vicious comment caught Shikhar's attention, which read, 'Tu Dalit hai' (You are a Dalit). This hurtful remark did not go unnoticed, and Shikhar decided to take a stand against the troll's insensitive behaviour.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, one of Bollywood's most adorable couples, have been making headlines with their endearing displays of affection. The lovebirds have a special tradition of celebrating every festival together, and their recent Diwali celebration was no exception. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a heartwarming picture on social media, surrounded by dogs. Their fans couldn't get enough of the loved-up post, with many swooning over their adorable chemistry. However, not everyone was pleased with the couple's display of affection, as they faced a barrage of mean comments from trolls.

One particularly vicious comment caught Shikhar's attention, which read, 'Tu Dalit hai' (You are a Dalit). This hurtful remark did not go unnoticed, and Shikhar decided to take a stand against the troll's insensitive behaviour.

Shikhar captioned his Diwali post: “"May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness. blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it. May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all, the happiest Diwali (sic)." On which a troll commented, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai" (But, you're a Dalit).





Shikhar responded strongly, addressing the troll's hurtful comment. He wrote, "It's truly pathetic that even in 2025, people like you harbor a narrow, backward mindset. Diwali symbolizes light, progress, and unity – concepts beyond your limited understanding."

Shikhar continued, "India's strength lies in its diversity and inclusivity, values you clearly fail to comprehend. Instead of spreading ignorance, focus on educating yourself. Right now, the only 'untouchable' aspect is the depth of your thinking."



Janhvi and Shikhar have been in a relationship for quite some time. Shikhar comes from a prominent family: his grandfather is former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his mother is actor Smruti Shinde, and his brother Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

