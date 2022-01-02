Janhvi Kapoor rushes to gym, asks paparazzi to wait for pictures

Janhvi Kapoor has aced the 'gym look' and her frequent spotting pictures always grab eyeballs. The actress is particular about being fit and gorgeous, and that's the reason why she was spotted for her gym training, even on a Sunday afternoon.

The paparazzi share a cordial rapport with the actress and Kapoor usually poses for them. However, this time, there was a different scenario. This afternoon, Janhvi was in rush, she stepped out of her car, and started walking towards the gym. When the paps asked her to wait, she said, "wapas main aa rahi hoon," and she continued to move ahead. Still, the paps asked her to stop and pose for them. Janhvi acknowledged their request, and for a few seconds, she turned around and posed.

Watch the video

A few days back Janhvi Kapoor was mocked for ignoring the paparazzi. Netizens made derogatory remarks on a video and termed the actress as arrogant. The 'Roohi' actress is an active social media user and entertains her 14.9 million strong fan base on Instagram with her stunning videos and photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more