Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was 'photographed unaware' inside her gym as she supports Alia Bhatt for invasion of privacy

Janhvi Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for the 'gross invasion' of her privacy when two men took her photos from the terrace of a neighbouring building while she was chilling at her home. Later in the day, Janhvi Kapoor too criticised the same media portal revealing that she too was 'photographed unaware' inside her gym.

Sharing Alia's Story on her own Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware, inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed."

Janhvi stated that she understands the job of a paparazzo and the "requirements of being a public figure" when there is a "mutual understanding" between both parties as she added, "I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. When there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it."





For the unversed, Alia Bhatt shared the photos posted by the media portal on its Instagram and wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today" and even tagged Mumbai Police.

Apart from Janhvi, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Shaheen Bhatt too have come out in Alia's support calling the incident 'absolutely shameless'.



