Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she escaped possibly embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at Filmfare Awards 2023

Janhvi Kapoor at the Filmfare Awards (Pic: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the performers at the 68th Filmfare Awards, held in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actress performed to a medley of her hits on the stage of the mega awards show. She arrived at the function in a glamorous purple gown before changing into different costume for her performance. However, on Friday, the actress revealed that she was saved from a potentially embarrassing situation minutes before the show.

On Friday, Janhvi shared pictures from Filmfare Awards night on Instagram in a carousel post. The pictures showed her in her various outfits for the night and also getting ready in her vanity. The final picture had Janhvi sitting in her car in the purple gown while a team member fixed something on the back of her dress.

In the accompanying caption, she explained the last picture. Janhvi wrote, “When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage.” While many fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for Janhvi’s look in the pictures, some even expressed concern for the possible mishap. “Damn, good your team fixed it else it would be embarrassing,” wrote one.

Others praised that despite that last minute stitch, Janhvi carried off the gown ‘flawlessly’. One comment read, “You looked so ravishing, amazing.” Another said, “Your performance was brilliant. All looks too cool.”

Janhvi shared some other posts from the awards night as well. The first had various pictures of her look in the purple gown. The second features some pictures from the actress on stage durng her scintillating performance.

Janhvi has a busy year up ahead in terms of work. She is set to star in cricket film Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi will also begin filming her Telugu debut, Jr NTR’s next.