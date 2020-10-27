Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi with photo of late actress hugging husband Boney Kapoor

Sridevi's untimely demise has remained as one of the greatest losses to the Bollywood film industry. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, too, has been feeling the loss and dearly missing her mother. Keeping her memory alive, Kapoor shared a picture of Sridevi as her Instagram story.

In her IG story, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor giving one another a big hug. The couple posed against the background of a beach - with sand and water.

Sridevi could be seen in a red top and black leggings in the photo. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor wore a chequered shirt with beige pants as the two posed while give one another a warm embrace.

Here's the picture:

Sridevi's untimely demise came as a shock to many. The actress' mortal remain were found under mysterious circumstances back in 2018. She was declared to have died by accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai on February 24 that year. The actress was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her family, including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood a few months after Sridevi's demise, was seen in her third film - 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', after 'Ghost Stories'. The latter was a short film which released on the digital platform Netflix.

She is also going to be seen in 'RoohiAfza' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, apart from 'Dostana 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. Janhvi has completed the shooting of both her films and is now awaiting their release.