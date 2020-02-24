Headlines

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on second death anniversary with a cute photo

On Sridevi's second death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared her childhood photo with mother.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

It's been two years since Sridevi left for heavenly abode. The actor passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning and the unfortunate incident took place in Dubai. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The family often gets emotional at public events whenever Sridevi is mentioned and the void can never be filled in their lives. Today, on her second death anniversary, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and remembered her mom.

The actor posted a throwback photo from her childhood in which she is seen giving a bear hug to her mama while lying on the couch. Both are seen smiling wholeheartedly in the black and white photo. Janhvi captioned the photo stating, "Miss you every day".

On Sridevi's first death anniversary, Janhvi had shared a photo of holding her mom's hands and wrote a heartfelt caption which read as "My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it."

She had recalled the untimely death of the late actor and talking about the same, Janhvi had said, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months."

Just a few months before the release of Janhvi's debut film Dhadak, Sridevi passed away. At many instances, many call her the spitting image of her mom. 

