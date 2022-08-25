Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor recreates Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa dialogue, hilarious video goes viral

Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt responded to Janhvi Kapoor's viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor, who frequently collaborates with her pals to recreate popular videos and upload them to Instagram, posted a brand-new humorous film on Instagram Reels. With the help of her pals, Janhvi recreated a scenario from the well-liked TV programme Anupamaa for her most recent video. Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt responded to the video.

The phrase "aapko kya" refers to a trend that was inspired by a scene in the movie Anupamaa in which the lead character, played by Rupali Ganguly, reprimands her ex-husband Vanraj Shah. With her friends, who have previously starred in other films on her account, Janhvi seemed to have a lot of fun recreating the reel. Janhvi and her friends mimicked all the actions stated in the dialogue in their rendition on the popular video.

Reacting to the video in the comments section, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Hilarious."

Tara Sutaria wrote, "Bestttt bro," 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In a new interview, Goodluck Jerry actress talked about the time when she was mocked for being the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

The actress recalled and said that she felt worthless during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena. In her interview with B4U Hear It Here, the actress said, “I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it.” 

 

