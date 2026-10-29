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Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'discomfort, violating' experience during Ram Charan's Peddi, admits her role propagated sexual assault: 'I'm going to get sh*t'

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the Peddi controversy, admitted that her hyper-sexualised role of Achiyamma has propagated sexual assault, and left a negative impact on her forever.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'discomfort, violating' experience during Ram Charan's Peddi, admits her role propagated sexual assault: 'I'm going to get sh*t'
Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Jahnvi Kapoor has opened up about the portrayal of women in Ram Charan-starrer Peddi and the extreme sexualization of her character, Achiyamma. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, the filmmaker-host, Karan, asked Janhvi how she dealt with the reaction she received for her role in Buchi Babu Sana-directed sports drama, which faced a huge backlash for the depiction of Janhvi's character in the film. Janhvi recalled the filming of the contentious scenes and called it a "violating experience in a way." She also spilled the beans about the “discomfort throughout shooting”. However, Janhvi is glad about the online discussion which got prompted by the controversy.

Peddi left a negative impact on Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi admitted that the feedback and strong criticism left a negative impact on her, which she will carry with her forever. She said, "I feel many people worked really hard on that film, and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience, the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society, specifically on my gender. That shame I will always carry with me."

Peddi propagated sexual assault: Janhvi Kapoor

The actress further added that during the production, she should have been vigilant enough to call out the problematic scenes, saving her from embarrassment. Kapoor also confessed that her character in Peddi has propagated sexual assault. She stated, "Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? One hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again."

Janhvi continued, “I feel like I went through the beats of really beating myself up, thinking that I should have been more vigilant and I should have made a bigger scene. I don’t like saying this because it sounds like I am shifting the blame, but you know what it feels like? You feel like, whatever the director says, I was navigating how to make things less problematic as best as I thought, as and when information was becoming available to me."

Also read: Viral video: Furious Naseeruddin Shah calls Narendra Modi's BJP 'najayaz hukumat', calls them 'asli tukde-tukde gang', leaves internet divided

 

I should have taken the advantage of...: Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi is well aware of the fact that she hails from a privileged background, and thus she should have utilised it to call out the insensitive portrayal of her in Peddi. Janhvi said, "I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I am going to get the s*** for being privileged anyway. So, I might as well have leveraged it."

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