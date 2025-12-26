FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...

Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know

How Royal Matrimonial Supports Mature Relationships and Second Marriages

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Indian movie in overseas markets in 2025, earns Rs...

Ashes history created after 123 Years: Australia, England achieve a unique first in iconic Test rivalry

Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'

"We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Communal discrimination and extremism, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity", wrote Janhvi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'
Janhvi Kapoor on Dipu Chandra Das killing in Bangladesh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Janhvi Kapoor has reacted strongly to the "barbaric" killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The actress spoke out on the brutal killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, and said it was "slaughter and not an isolated incident." 

On Thursday, Janhvi took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about the incident. In her post, she also urged people to ask questions rather than remain silent. "What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death," the Homebound actress wrote.

She also spoke about "communal violence" and "discrimination," saying such acts must be called out no matter where they happen.  "Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity. We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal cross fire," Janhvi concluded. 

For the unversed, Dipu Chandra Das was brutally killed in Mymensingh, triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident has led to anger and protests in both Bangladesh and India. On Wednesday night, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Das' killing.

READ | Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it deeply concerning
MEA reacts to unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, calls it d
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to 'barbaric' lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh: 'This kind of hypocrisy will...'
Janhvi Kapoor reacts strongly to lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...
Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know
Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi are assembling for The 50?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement