Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao to reunite for Sharan Sharma’s next directorial flick - details inside

Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Gunjan Saxena,' is gearing up for his next project. According to Pinkvilla, the director plans to cast the ‘Roohi' pair Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao in his next film.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Sharan has been planning to make a film on this story for a while now and is now all ready to take it on floors. Both Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year. It’s a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements.”

The cast for the film is still being finalised by the producers.

In terms of Janhvi's other projects, she is anticipated to finish filming for her father, Boney Kapoor's movie, 'Helen,' which begins production this month. She also has ‘Dostana 2' in her kitty, but the shooting schedule has yet to be determined.

Rajkummar Rao has completed filming for Abhishek Jain's 'Hum Do Hamare Do' and the 'Badhaai Ho sequel', 'Badhaai Do,' and will shortly begin work on the official remake of Telugu film 'Hit.'

The pair has previously shared screen space in ‘Roohi’. It is a 2021 comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy world, which began with Stree (2018) and continued with Bhediya, continues with this film (2022). The story centers around a ghost that kidnaps couples on their honeymoon. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.