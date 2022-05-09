Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi goes on floors

File Photo

Mr And Mrs Mahi will have Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao on screen together. Today, May 9, the filming began. Mr And Mrs Mahi's shoot has begun, according to Karan Johar's official Instagram page. Mr And Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor's and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021. The film's production is now underway.

Sharing a photo of the clapboard from the movie’s sets on Day 1, Dharma Productions wrote, “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins (sic)!”





Karan Johar shared the photo on his Instagram stories, wishing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi the best of luck. The filmmaker wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park (sic).”

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is described as a charming tale of cricketing dreams. Janhvi Kapoor had previously revealed some of her filming preparations. The actress was photographed with Dinesh Karthik at a cricket camp. "Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi (sic)," she wrote in the caption.



While announcing Mr And Mrs Mahi, Karan Johar wrote, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022 (sic).”

The pair has previously shared screen space in ‘Roohi’. It is a 2021 comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy world, which began with Stree (2018) and continued with Bhediya, continues with this film (2022). The story centers around a ghost that kidnaps couples on their honeymoon. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.