Janhvi Kapoor opens up on Omicron spike affecting film industry, says THIS

As the country is facing a steep rise in COVID cases, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared her view about the present scenario and its effect on Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the actors who released her film 'Roohi' after cinemas got reopened in March 2021. The film had found its audience, but the pandemic had affected the film's collection. The actress who will soon be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' has opened up about her views on the rise of COVID cases and the surge of variant Omicron.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that she's concerned about the economics, and the fate of upcoming releases. "We were just getting a sense of theatrical releases and resuming shoot life. I’m concerned about financials, job opportunities and the vision that everyone has for their releases. Having said that, I believe that in this situation, there’s no point losing sleeping over it because people’s health, well-being and lives are at stake; the country’s future is at stake.”

Janhvi even shared her views about the positive reception for 'Roohi' and said, "It made me feel very lucky. It was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging.”

Apart from 'Good Luck Jerry,' Janhvi will also be in her father Boney Kapoor's production 'Milli,' and she asserted her views about collaborating with her father. "I’ve always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There’s always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we’re professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that.”

The 'Dhadak' actress feels that there she has more to offer, and she considers herself as under-exposed. But, Kapoor is excited about the preparation of her characters for her upcoming projects.