Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she is in touch with rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter

2018's Dhadak marked Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter joint Bollywood debut. They were additionally said to be dating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor has discussed her connection with Ishaan Khatter these days. 2018's Dhadak marked Janhvi and Ishaan's joint Bollywood debut. They were additionally said to be dating.

Four years after the release of Dhadak, Janhvi was asked by RJ Siddharth Kannan if she still keeps in touch with Ishaan. Even though they don't communicate as frequently as they once did, Janhvi claimed that they still greet one another cordially.

Janhvi Kapoor showed astonishment when he said that Dhadak is still brought up in conversation. She said, “Mere se toh nahi baat kar rahe (They aren’t saying anything to me).”

She continued, “No, no, it was a very special film. We’re so busy now in our own lives. But every time we meet, there’s a warmth. In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.'

A critical and commercial triumph, Dhadak, a Marathi successful version of Sairat, established Janhvi Kapoor as a Bollywood star. She has recently made appearances in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories' short film by Zoya Akhtar, the coming-of-age story Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the horror comedy Roohi, and the upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry. In contrast, Ishaan Khatter starred in both Khaali Peeli and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy for Netflix. He is working on Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

