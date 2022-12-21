Janhvi Kapoor on stardom, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals scene which terrified him: Top 5 updates from The Actor's Adda

Credit: Anupama Chopra/Instagram

Recently, the year's biggest Pan-Indian actors including Rishab Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma, Sheeba Chadha and Rajkummar Rao came together and discussed their films and break down scenes at The Film Companion Actors’ Adda 2022.

They were seen having a conversation with Anupama Chopra and talking about the performances that made them jealous.

Rishabh Shetty on Life after Kantara

Rishabh Shetty talked about his life after Kantara ad said nothing has changed for him and it will not. He stated, “Nothing has changed for me after Kantara and it will not. It will always stay the same. Whenever I start working on my next film, I will start it exactly how I did Kantara. I have always believed in starting from scratch. I only bring the idea of success to my heart but do not let it go to my mind.”

Janhavi Kapoor on how social media presence and stardom are different

Janhvi Kapoor said that social media presence cannot be confused with stardom as she has millions of followers on social media, so her films should be a huge hit but they are not. She stated, “if all 21 million of my Instagram followers came and watched Mili it would’ve been a huge hit. So as actors today if you have a social media presence then that makes you an influencer and an actor. And being an influencer might make your stardom more accessible."

Vidya Balan on women-ked films

Vidya Balan, who was in favour of women-led films, said, “We’ve worked so hard as women to have a certain standing today where we are headlining more films so I love how post-pandemic because the men’s films aren’t working they turn around and say that the women’s films are not going to work all the more. How ridiculous. What about Gangubai Kathiawadi? It did better than most male hero-driven films.”

Ayushmann Khurrana discussed scenes that terrified him

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently appeared in An Action Hero, talked about a scene that really scared him. He mentioned, “In 'An Action Hero', when I had just recovered from COVID, the doctor told me not to exert myself too much and I had to run the first 5 days. It was my first action film and there was this hunger to just do something very different and out of my skin.”

Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao addressed the changing nature of stardom.

Dulquer said, “I am not chasing superstardom. I want to just really try and find films that either challenge me as an actor or it's a film that I want to watch.” While Rajkummar Rao said, “When a good film doesn't work, it really hurts. When a bad film works, it also hurts a little bit. So I just hope we make good films and they do good work.”

