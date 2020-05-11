Janhvi Kapoor never wanted to share mom Sridevi's hug with Khushi; this adorable photo is proof

It's been two years since Sridevi passed away and Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mother every passing day. On Mother's Day held on Sunday, the Dhadak actor shared a throwback photo from her infant days wherein she is in the arms of her mommy dearest. In the photo, Janhvi looks cute as ever while Sridevi is in awe of her firstborn. She posted the photo with a 'heart' emoji.

Later on, on her Instagram story, Janhvi posted an unseen photo in which Khushi Kapoor is seen sitting on Sridevi's lap while Janhvi is staring at them from behind. It seems like Janhvi was insecure about Khushi when it comes to Sridevi. Well her caption says so! It read as "Throwback to when I didn't even want to share mumma's huggies with Khush".

Check out the cute photo below:

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Janhvi had revealed how Sridevi's movie career was her bedtime stories. She had said, "Those were my bedtime stories. Her whacked-out experiences. You know, in the ’80s and ’90s, when actors would do multiple shifts working simultaneously on different films? So she was doing three movies with the same director, who was also the actor. They were in Ooty and he decided to shoot songs for all three films together. He’d do a scene, then cut and walk to the next location and the entire cast and crew would follow. At one point, he does a shot, starts walking and, suddenly, he’s behind a tree taking a piss, and the entire cast and crew is there, watching. He was just walking, and everyone assumed they were going to the next location! Mum was in all the films, and she’d figure out which film they were shooting for by his wigs, which would change for each role."