Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor looks simply the best in a peach saree and Priyanka Chopra stamps her heart on it

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a photo wearing a pretty saree. Priyanka Chopra Jonas left a sweet comment on it.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 01:35 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is touted to be the new fashionista all thanks to her impeccable fashion sense. The actor knows how to adapt to every occasion and dress up perfectly. Her gym outings have become a topic of discussion not only among the netizens but also on celebrity talk shows as well. Janhvi made her debut last year with Dhadak and her ethnic look throughout the film was loved by many. However, she has even slayed in casual and couture look.

Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and shared a simple yet beautiful photo of herself. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a peach coloured chiffon saree with floral prints all over it. She teamed it up with a pair of oxidised jhumkas. Janhvi captioned the post stating, "Peaches and cream". Soon after she posted the photo, many celebs left sweet comments on it. Amongst them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who posted a heart emoji.

Interestingly, Janhvi has stepped into the shoes of Priyanka in Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. Meanwhile, Janhvi has an interesting lineup of films including Kargil Girl, in which she plays the role of Gunjan Saxena. She also has Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht and also Roohi-Afza where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. All the films are likely to release next year.

On the other hand, Priyanka's upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is releasing on October 11, 2019.

