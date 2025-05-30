Janhvi Kapoor’s like on Maduri Dixit and Sridevi's reel hasn’t gone unnoticed. A screenshot showing her Instagram handle among the likes is now going viral, especially on Reddit.

Janhvi Kapoor has sparked an unexpected controversy online after liking an Instagram reel that compared her late mother, Sridevi, with Madhuri Dixit. The reel caught the attention of fans, and many social media users quickly began reacting, with opinions divided over the comparison.

A viral video on social media compares Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. On one side, it shows Madhuri dancing in Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, with a message saying she got a Best Actress award for doing a bold dance and not much else. On the other side, it shows Sridevi in Khuda Gawah, playing two roles, with a message saying her strong acting was ignored, even though she was the main reason the film stood out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s like on the reel hasn’t gone unnoticed. A screenshot showing her Instagram handle among the likes is now going viral, especially on Reddit. It has sparked a lot of discussion, with fans and critics debating what her action might mean.

Many people online are accusing Janhvi of subtly taking a dig at Madhuri Dixit while trying to highlight her mother Sridevi’s legacy. One Reddit user commented, “Even she will come up with the algorithm story now,” referring to the recent incidents where Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia claimed their Instagram accounts “accidentally liked” reels featuring Avneet Kaur and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, netizens have aldo reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "True. Sri deserved it." The second one said, "A dancer remains a dancer and an actor remains an actor." The third one commented, "Sri Deserve All the Awards.." The fourth one said, "All you guys need to get a life... I mean Madhuri vulgar in dhak dhak.... She was absolutely fantastic and show stellar in this song...." Another one said, "This is not the first time Sridevi was ignored ! She has given many powerful award winning performances !!"

Another person wrote, "Such a cheap gimmick of Late Sridevi fans! Sridevi was definitely awesome in Khuda Gawah but the year belonged to Madhuri Dixit. Such was her phenomenal all round performance that critics, people, trade everyone called Beta, a Madhuri film. It was called Beti instead. MADHURI deserved to win for Beta!."