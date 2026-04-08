Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan succeed in their face enhancements, or failed? Dr Shagun Gupta makes big statement

Actresses like Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are trolled for taking support of beauty treatments. But a beauty expert commented on their echancements, applauding them for creating an example that inspired others.

Bollywood actresses have been scrutinised, judged, mocked, and even trolled for going under the knife. The lip enhancements, skin whitening, botox, laser skin treatments, anti-ageing, and liposuction are some of the common cosmetic procedures, and leading ladies often undergo a mix of dermatological treatments, cosmetic and wellness routines. However, permanent make-up expert, Dr Shagun Gupta, has lauded actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Shilpa Shetty for adapting these procedures and giving out the best results.

Shagun on Khushi Kapoor getting trolled for going under the knife

In an interview with ABP Live, Dr Shagun Gupta was asked to comment on the actresses who sought medical treatments for beauty enhancements. She said, "People get inspired by Bollywood. It's important for them (actresses) to look beautiful. If they took support of these treatments to enhance themselves, then it's a good thing, and there's nothing wrong with it." Khushi Kapoor was once a soft target of trolls. She was mocked and ridiculed for admitting to doing lip fillers and a nose job. Discussing the same, Shagun praised Loveyapa actress, and said, "Khushi Kapoor got trolled, but for what? She's looking beautiful with those treatments. Being a beauty specialist, I can say that all went well with Khushi, and the enhancements lifted her features."

Also read: Khushi Kapoor breaks her silence on her nose job, lip fillers: 'People think plastic is...'

Shagun on Shilpa Shetty, Suhana Khan

In another interview with Aaj Tak, Shagun was asked to share her thoughts on Shilpa Shetty, Suhana Khan, and other actresses taking support of medical treatments. She added, "Suhana Khan, or Khushi Kapoor, or even Shilpa Shetty, though she's older than these young actresses, but she looks so good, and she has done all the treatments. They have done everything, they enjoy it, and people appreciate them." Shagun advocated makeup and enhancements, but also gave advice, " You should go for it, only if it's required."