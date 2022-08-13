Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary, say 'miss you mumma'

Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor shared unseen photos on the occasion of their mother, late actress' birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

It's been 4 years since Sridevi left her fans and her family left shattered by her demise. On the occasion of the Judaai star's birth anniversary, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared their feelings about their mother on her Instagram. Janhvi and Khushi shared adorable throwback photos and the former stated that every day she's missing her more. 

Janhvi shared a picture in which a young Janhvi got pyaar bhari jhappi from mommy Sridevi. Janhvi shared the throwback photo with the caption, "Happy birthday Mumma...i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever." 

Khushi also shared a picture of her getting love from her mother. Unlike Janhvi, Khushi shared a much-recent picture on her Instagram stories. 

Sridevi is regarded as one of the greatest leading ladies of Bollywood. Her performances in blockbuster films like Nagina, Himmatwala, Sadma, Karma, Chalbaaz, Laadla, Judaai, English Vinglish and Mom were appreciated by masses and classes. The actress was last seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. 

READ: Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi, fans become emotional

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. Producer Boney Kapoor usually shares unseen pictures of his late wife on Instagram and it reminds us again about the void of her loss.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, and she has impressed the masses with her impressive acting chops. Khushi will his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.  

 

