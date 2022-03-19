Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor give major sister goals with latest post- See pic

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor often give sister goals on social media. On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor uploaded a picture with her sister on Instagram with the caption, “kissie kissie w my baby.”

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing glamorous and beautiful gowns in the photo. In no time, the picture went viral and fans started commenting on it. Celebs have also commented on the photo. Maheep Kapoor commented, “My girls.” While Khushi Kapoor replied, “ilu (I love you).”

Janhvi, who is a great dancer, often stuns her fans with glimpses of her dance rehearsals on Instagram. According to Forbes, while speaking about her love for dance, the actress had said, “I have always been very fond of dance. I remember during the shoot of Dhadak (her debut film opposite Ishaan Khatter), I did Kathak for a couple of months, after Dhadak I did it for few months. I have been in and out of Kathak classes very sporadically, mainly because of my schedule but I have always found it most therapeutic. The energy of being in a classroom when you are doing something as an artist, to be practicing, it always appeals to me.”

She added, “In general, I am a fan of dance. It helps you in acting as well, with the timing and rhythm that you work upon, it helps you in acting, It makes you more expressive and teaches you how to use and control your body. I think dance helps me a lot in my work as well. I also believe that a strong foundation in classical dance helps you in all forms of dance. All forms of classical dance focus on “abhinay” (acting) and it helps inevitably, to have control over your face and expressions. I am yet to get to that level but the expressions we learn in classical dance helps in acting as well. I have had the pleasure of learning from Neelima Azeem. I think one of the most gifted dancer this country has ever seen.”