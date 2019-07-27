Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter relationship gets nod of approval from Boney Kapoor

As is the norm for every Dharma film, the couples are rumoured to be dating. Whether Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter or Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, the relationship is believed to be a publciity gimmick. However it looks like the audiences were wrong this time. Not only are things going smooth between Ranbir and Alia, but if latest reports are to believed then Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter too are in a relationship.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan dedicated close to a year of their lives to their debut film Dhadak which released in 2018. The two were linked romantically, and they have seen a lot, including Janhvi's return to sets within a few days of her mother Sridevi's sudden demise.

When question about the relationship status on Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are 'buzzing' a lot around each other. Now if reports in Mumbai Mirror are to be believed then the two are indeed in a relationship. Not only that this report states that Ishaan has earned appoval from the Kapoor family including Boney Kapoor and thus, he visits their house quite often. Anshula too loves teasing the 'much-in-love' couple.

Janhvi and Ishaan have constantly denied dating each other and Janhvi had even gone on to reveal that the topic of dating was a big no-no among her parents. On the work front, they were reported to be part of Dear Comrade's Hindi remake which is being produced by Karan Johar. KJo however denied all reports stating no name has been finalized yet.

Dear Comrade, which release on July 26, features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashamika Mandanna in the lead role. Co-incidentally Vijay and Rashamika were paired after their chemistry was much-loved in Geetha Govindham.