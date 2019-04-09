Janhvi Kapoor has an amazing reply on being trolled for 'repeating' outfits

Janhvi Kapoor even before making her Bollywood debut was considered a fashion icon. Her look while stepping out of the city are quite trendy and stylish. The actor carries every outfit effortlessly and people look forward to knowing what Janhvi will be wearing next during her public appearances. Interestingly, she doesn't have any issues in repeating her outfits as that's something which becomes the talk of the town instantly. Talking about the same, she opened up on Anaita Shroff Adajania's talk show Feet Up With The Stars.

Janhvi stated, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde! (I haven’t earned so much money that I can wear a new dress every day)" She also spoke about getting unaffected by the trolls. Janhvi said, "You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job."

Currently, Janhvi has several films in her kitty. She is now shooting for Kargil Girl which is a biopic based on the life of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who fought during the 1999 Kargil War. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi's onscreen father and Angad Bedi as her brother.

Janhvi also has horror-comedy flick Rooh-Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. The announcement of the same was done last week.

In 2018, Karan Johar announced his upcoming directorial Takht in which Janhvi has been roped in to play one of the leading roles.