Janhvi Kapoor has received a lilac-coloured Lamborghini and a massive, mysterious gift box of the same colour from her friend Ananya Birla.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, and Ananya Birla, daugher of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and mental health activist Neerja Birla, have been friends for a long time. On Friday, Ananya gifted Janhvi a brand new luxurious Lamborghini worth the whopping price of Rs 4.99 crore.

In a viral video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, a lilac-coloured Lamborghini was seen going to Janhvi's home and it had a huge box of the same colour with a tag that read, "With love, Ananya Birla." The clip was captioned, "This isn’t a delivery—it’s a declaration. Ananya Birla sends Janhvi a dreamy lilac package marked LOVE. Are they launching a line or a love story? B-Town is talking and so are we."

At the end of the video, three people were seen carrying the lilac gift box inside the Ulajh actress's apartment. As per reports, Ananya is soon going to launch her own line of perfumes or a makeup brand with Janhvi as its brand ambassador. This gift is said to be a thank you gesture from the businesswoman to the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next feature in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, in which she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films,. Titled after the famous song from the 2021 film Mimi, Param Sundari will release on July 25.

Janhvi will also reunite with her Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari this year. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama was initially slated to release on April 18, but has been postponed and will now hit theatres on September 12.



