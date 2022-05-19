Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her little black dress, netizens call it 'sleepwear'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor doesn't waste any time dazzling her fans. Her fans adore her, and she has a big social media following. Her stunning photos frequently go viral, and it's safe to assume she's always dressed to the nines. You're well aware that stardom entails a great deal of trolling. Some individuals like her outfits, while others criticise them.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen wearing a black dress with thin straps and a slit outside a restaurant. Fans commented that she seemed uneasy in the clothing and that it appeared like something that would be worn to bed.

Take a look at the video here:

Check out some comments here:













Fans like her for everything she does, from her acting to her cute appearance, and they show their affection for her everytime she publishes photos or videos on social media.The Roohi actress also released a dance video on her Instagram account a few hours ago, and we have to say, she looked stunning as she emulated Rekha's legendary dance moves from In Ankhon Ki Masti.

Janhvi Kapoor is seen sitting on the floor in a floral Anarkali costume in the video. Even without makeup, the actress looked lovely, and her hair was pulled back into a single ponytail. As she danced to Rekha's renowned song In ankhon ki masti, her expressions, dance moves, and grace were all flawless.

Sharing this video Janhvi wrote, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first Baithak Bhav attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late.”

Also read: Mother's Day 2022: Janhvi Kapoor remembers late actor Sridevi, says 'even in your absence...'

Janhvi, like other celebrities, has been the target of online trolling. She recently spoke at length about how she handles continual trolling on social media, telling Filmfare that it isn't a huge concern for her.



She said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”