Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her cut-out dress, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

Mili star Janhvi Kapoor is a diva. Normally, she dazzles her fans with whatever she wears, but this time is different. The actress who left her house in Mumbai yesterday received harsh trolling over her attire. Fans even compared her to Urfi Javed.

She wore a blue dress with cutouts in the front and it also had a thigh-high slit. In addition, the dress had a few safety pins attached to it.

One wrote, "Urfi ki hwa lg gyi,. Ye bhi pin pr AA gyi, blade or fir wire.." Another wrote, "Urfi inspired dress."

"Hm pin lagaye toh garib." wrote another.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mili, a survival drama in which she plays the titular character who gets trapped inside a freezer. Slated to release on November 4 along with Phone Bhoot and Double XL, Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.

Daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor who has also bankrolled the upcoming film, Janhvi recently revealed that shooting for the film affected her mental health so much that she had to take 'severe painkillers' for two-three days and she would had nightmares about being trapped inside a freezer.

At the film's press conference in Delhi on Monday, October 31, the Dhadak actress told PTI, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two three days and even the director was unwell. If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure".

Mili is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen starring Anna Ben in the titular role. The remake has been helmed by the same director Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original and won the Indira Gandhi National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.