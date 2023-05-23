Janhvi Kapoor trolled for carrying huge pillow at airport, netizens ask 'yeh flight me jaa rahi hai ya train mein'

Janhvi Kapoor/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has impressed audiences with her sincere performances in her unconventional choices such as Mili and Good Luck Jerry in her last two films. The actress is also known to carry herself with utmost confidence wearing stylish outfits at red-carpet appearances and on her social media.

However, Janhvi became the target of online trolls recently when she was spotted carrying a huge white pillow at the Mumbai International Airport on Monday, May 22. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on Instagram with netizens poking fun at the actress.

One user wrote, "Hotel se takiya chura ke bhaag rahi hai (She is running after stealing the pillow from the hotel)", while another asked, "Yeh flight me jaa rahi hai ya train mein (Is she going on a flight or a train)". Another comment read, "Sone ka time nahi milta isliye kahin bhi so leti hai (She doesn't get time to sleep so she sleeps anywhere)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal in which she is paired up with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film, which has been shot across various locations in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw, releases in cinemas on October 6.

The actress also has the sports-based film Mr. And Mrs. Mahi opposite her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The actress will play the role of a cricketer in the Dharma Productions film which reunites her with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma.



