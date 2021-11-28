Janhvi Kapoor gets angry, says 'you don't tell me what to do'-WATCH

The ‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a video in which she can be seen throwing tantrums on social media. The actress, who is wearing a blue top and white jogger, gets angry for being told ‘what to do’ in the video.

The daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker-producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday shared a video in which she can be heard saying ‘You don’t tell me what to do’ to her friend. At the starting of the video, Janhvi kicked a dustbin by mistake. After which, her friend said, “What is this behaviour, you can’t kick it by mistake.” To which Janhvi replied, “Pick it up if it bothers you.”

After this, her friend answered, “No, you will pick it up.” Janhvi replied, “you don’t tell me what to do.” Her friend said, “I can tell you what to do.”

After hearing this, Janhvi gets angry and said, “You will not tell me what to do.” Her friend replied, “or what? Are you gonna hit me?” to which Janhvi says, “You want it? Are you asking for it? Are you dying for it? Get off my back… you got it?”

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, “Do you guys think I need help?” Reacting to the caption, celebrities and fans started commenting on the post. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Yes,” while Shanaya Kapoor mentioned, “I’ m praying for you.” One of her fans commented, “Girl you need help ASAP.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.