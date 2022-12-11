Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her sexy curves in bikini top and shorts, photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Everyone is aware that the star of the film Mili, Janvhi Kapoor, is a diva. She frequently uploads pictures of herself and her friends having the time of their lives. Currently, on vacation in the Maldives, she has been posting beautiful pictures of herself from the destination.

Shorts and a blue bikini top can be seen on her in the images she just published. She is seen with a coconut in her hand and has wavy hair.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “on an island in the sun.”

Yesterday, she shared a few photos in which she can be seen wearing a neon yellow bikini. In the caption she wrote, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean.”

On Thursday, Janhvi posted multiple photos from her day in the Maldives. In photographs shot during the day, she was seen wearing a number of outfits.

She was dressed in a multicoloured flowery monokini and matching bucket hat. She was also seen wearing an orange bathing suit while standing among the natural landscape.

For the unversed, In a recent interview, Janhvi claimed that because of this variation, it is frequently difficult for the audience to accept her in less glamorous roles.

"I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor," Janhvi said in an interview with Galatta Plus.