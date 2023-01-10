Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable as fan gets close while clicking pic, netizens say 'tumhari property nahi'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor

Movie stars usually do get spotted by their fans, and thanks to smartphones, the trend of autographs has evolved into selfies. Actors do pose with their fans for a quick selfie, but sometimes even they get a bit uncomfortable while posing with their admirers.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor faced a similar situation in which she got uncomfortable while posing with a fan. Usually, the actress is spotted attending pilates, and paps capture the actress on an almost daily basis. However, this time, the media captured an awkward moment as well. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, a fan approached the Mili actress for a photo, and he stood by her side for the click. Kapoor found that the fan was standing a bit close to her, so she lean back a little towards the plant pot, but posed with him. After the photo, Janhvi quickly rushed into her car and left.

Here's the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, it left the netizens divided. While a few users felt that Janhvi did the right thing, and stated that fans should maintain a distance while clicking photos with female stars. However, another section of the media called Janhvi rude, and hypocritical. A user wrote, "Tumhari property nhi hai vo thoda dur se bhi photo le skte the sick public." While another user added, "Jab common public se itni problem hain toh public figure kyon banne aate hain ye log. Na bane celebs. Baithe rahe apne baap ke ghar." One of the netizens added, "Itni sharafat movie ke scene me kaha chali jati hai jab Aise aise scene dete hai to." Another netizen defended Janhvi, "Any girl will get uncomfortable if a stranger comes this close. They should learn how to take pictures. Poor girl was so uncomfortable." On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

