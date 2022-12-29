Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor drops adorable photo with 'sunshine' Anshula Kapoor on latter's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo with sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

As Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Thursday, her sisters Janhvi and Khushi poured in their love and adorable birthday wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi dropped a throwback picture with Anshula.In the picture, the sister duo was seen donning beautiful ethnic outfits.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone's sunshine and backbone I hope you get all the love and happiness that you give to the people in your life back. X10000. You deserve the world * I love you more than you know!!! Favourite."Further extending the birthday wishes, Khushi also took to Insta story and dropped a picture of matching puzzle tattoos and outfits."Happy Birthday to my favourite human @anshulakapoor. You complete me," she wrote.

Boney Kapoor is a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children with his first wife and producer Mona Shourie.Boney married his second wife and late actor Sridevi in 1996 and they were blessed with daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh Khan`s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The Archies is an official adaptation of an American comic Archies. Archie Comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

