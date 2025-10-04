Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'

Janhvi Kapoor has openly admitted that people are not ready to listen to star kids' struggles, and she doesn't like to complain about it, because they are well-versed with the fact that they have a privileged background.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor
The debate surrounding insiders versus outsiders in Bollywood has been one of the industry’s most discussed topics for years. While many actors from non-film backgrounds have often spoken openly about the difficulties of breaking into the industry without connections, star kids are frequently accused of having it easier because of their privileged upbringing. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she doesn’t like the division within the industry and acknowledged the unfairness of star kids publicly discussing their own struggles, given the very different realities outsiders face.

Janhvi Kapoor on insider vs outsider debate

When asked about how the struggles of outsiders are often perceived as more significant and why star kids rarely speak about their challenges, Janhvi explained, "Koi interested nahi hai sunne ke liye. Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh koi thodi naa sunna chahta hai. It's just not right. I think hume complain bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bohut abhari hai jo bhi mila hai uske liye. Agar hum yahan baithke bolenge ki nahi humare liye bhi bohut mushkil hai, jab ki sab ke liye hota hai (No one is interested in listening. Because we come from a privileged background, nobody really wants to hear us out. And that’s fair. I don’t think we should even complain, because we are very grateful for whatever we’ve got. If we sit here and say, ‘Oh, things have also been very difficult for us,’ well, that’s the case for everyone)."

She further added that she doesn’t like the insider-outsider divide, but the challenges outsiders face are very different from those of star kids. According to her, people like her will never truly understand that struggle, and if star kids complain about their problems, it just comes across as insensitive — and nobody really wants to hear it anyway.

