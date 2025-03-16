The Vadodara accident occurred in the early hours on Friday when a speeding car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, Rakshit Chaurasiya, crashed into the two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman.

Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to the recent Vadodara accident which resulted in the death of a woman and four other individuals sustaining injuries and called the entire incident "appalling and enraging".

The accident occurred in the early hours on Friday when a speeding car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, Rakshit Chaurasiya, crashed into the two-wheelers. Following the crash, he was arrested by the police.

Kapoor re-shared a video post on her Instagram Story with the visuals from the accident. She wrote, "This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behavior is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not."

In CCTV footage accessed by media, the speeding car can be seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next feature in the romantic drama Param Sundari, in which she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film will release in cinemas on July 25.

The actress also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lined up for release this year. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha. The romantic drama was initially slated to release on April 18, but has been pushed ahead and will now arrive in theatres on September 12.