Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Audrey Hepburn in photos from latest shoot, fan calls her 'hottie Kapoor'

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018 opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Since then there has been no looking back for this glamorous diva who has not only charmed viewers with her acting skills but also her sartorial fashion style.

Janhvi on Thursday (July 29) shared a set of photos from her Audrey Hepburn inspired photoshoot done by celebrity photographer Sasha Jairam. In the photos, Janhvi is the epitome of hot and sexy and can be seen in black satin gown with a thigh high slit from clothing brand Antithesis.

She paired the look with stunning black heels for Louboutin and black gloves. The actress wore diamond bracelets over the gloves and ad a puff in her hair. The photos for digitally edited with graphic art details which gave them an extra quirk. While sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "must be love on the brain”.

Reacting to the photo, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, “When did u become cool,” while Shobhita Dhulipala commented, “Maybe she’s born with it Maybe it’s the dopest team.” Fans also showered Janhvi post with love and praises. “Hottie kapoor,” wrote on user while another commented, “Heyy damnn so hot.” A third user wrote, “Will you marry me,” while a fourth one commented, “Looking hot.”

A few days ago, Janhvi shared another another set of pictures for her photoshoot with Sasha. In these photos, Janhvi wore an off-shoulder sky blue coloured ruffled gown. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun as she made some sexy poses for the camera. The photos impressed Alia Bhatt who commented, ‘Uff ufff,” on the post with heart emojis.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Dostana 2’. Apart from that, the actor was also shooting for Anand L Rai‘s 'Good Luck Jerry’. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved period drama ‘Takht’ featuring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more.