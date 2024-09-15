Twitter
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

Bollywood

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Varun Dhawan drops pics with Janhvi Kapoor from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor
After impressing everyone with their chemistry in Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to entertain fans once again in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar. The actor shared an adorable picture of having breakfast with his co-stars. 

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar's set. In one of the photos, Janhvi Kapoor was seen adoring Varun Dhawan while enjoying her meal. While the actress was seen wearing a white t-shirt, Varun was seen half naked, wearing black goggles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In the second picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others from the team, giving fans a sneak peek into their off-screen fun.

The picture went viral in no time with fans gushing over Varun Dhawan. One of the comments read, “The Jodi that looks Bawaal.” Another wrote, “You are so hot, sir.” Another user commented, “Us Janhvi Us.” Another comment read, “Sunny enjoying with Tulsi. Looking so cool.” 

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar is a romantic comedy with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film went on floors this May and is scheduled to release next year. 

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the sequel to the iconic JP Dutta film Border. Recently, Sunny Deol introduced Varun as Fauji to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

He also has Baby John in the pipeline. Helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions, the action drama stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

