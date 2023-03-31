Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor burns the floor with her sizzling dance moves, fans say 'best dancer of her generation'

Janhvi Kapoor, the diva who impressed the fans with her dance moves in the song Naadiyon Par in the movie Roohi, recently set the stage on fire with her sensational dance moves. The fans can’t stop gushing about the actress’ impressive dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

On Friday, Instant Bollywood posted a video of Janhvi Kapoor showing off her dance moves. The actress stunned in a desi attire as she wore a halter-neck blouse and fish-cut lehenga. The actress was seen grooving to her film Roohi’s song Naadiyon Par in the video.

Netizens praised the actress’s dance moves and even called the actress the ‘best dancer of her generation.’ One of the comments read, “So hot, she has the best figure in Bollywood.” Another comment read, “Hot moves, she is the best dancer of her generation.” Another fan wrote, “Hot moves of Janhvi Kapoor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, The actress impressed everyone with her acting in Mili. The movie was released on Netflix and also starred in Sunny Kaushal. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The romantic-action drama film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Not only this, the actress will also be seen making her Telugu debut in the Koratala Siva directorial NTR 30 alongside Jr. NTR. She also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The movie is directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

While sharing her first look from the movie NTR 30 on her birthday, the actress wrote, “It's finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favorite Jr NTR.” The actress shared her excitement about working with Jr NTR and at the India Today conclave the actress said, “Literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.” 

Read Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-starrer gets new release date, details inside

 

Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
