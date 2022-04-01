Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for trying to be Kim Kardashian, new video sparks surgery rumours

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was among the who's who of the showbiz industry attending a recently concluded awards ceremony in Mumbai. The B-town starlet who made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with the romantic drama 'Dhadak', made a fashion statement in a shimmery silver number on the red carpet.

Janhvi sported a sexy Falguni and Shane outfit that fitted well and accentuated her curves. The plunging neckline of the attire and the no accessories look lent Jahnvi's overall look for the event a sexy and chic vibe, respectively. Janhvi opted to tie her hair in a neat and long ponytail.

However, Janhvi Kapoor's look did not go down too well with netizens who called her out for trying to copy Kim Kardashian. Some even called her 'sasti Kylie Jenner'.

"Aapni local Kim Kardashian," wrote an Instagram user. "It's just me who thinks she trying to look like Kim Kardashian?" wrote another. "India's kim," wrote another Instagram user. "Lol She's trying very hard to be Kardashian/ Jenner please someone tell her she can't," wrote yet another user.

A section of social media users even speculated if Janhvi had gone under the knife and gotten body surgery done. "She can safely change her name to plastic kapoor," wrote an Instagram user. "Plastic surgery everywhere," commented another Instagram user. "How much spent on body surgery," asked a user. "Full body n face transformation thru surgery," wrote yet another Instagram user.

Check out Janhvi's video below:



On The work front, it was recently revealed that apart from India, the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan will also take place in four European places including Paris.

In India, the filming is scheduled to happen in three different locations. However, the names have not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, 'Bawaal' is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A day ago, the makers announced the release date of 'Bawaal'. They have locked April 7, 2023, as the film's release date.

Apart from 'Bawaal', Janhvi also has 'Good Luck Jerry' in the pipeline.