Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Noth vs South debate, says 'I don't get this....'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the film Dhadak in the year 2018, talked about South films. In a recent interview, the actress confessed that she would love to do a South film as they ‘are at the top of their game’.

While speaking to IndiaToday.in, the actress said that she ‘really’ wants to do a South film. “I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity,” the actress stated.

While speaking about the North vs South debate, the stress said she doesn’t under this debate as they are making films for India only, and ‘it’s one country.’ “More people are consuming more content, which is good for all of us. I don't get this debate,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jahnvi Kapoor, who will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, claimed that because everyone in her family is so busy with their jobs, the only time they have to spend together is when they are both working on the same project. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi's father, is a filmmaker; Arjun Kapoor, a half-brother, is an actor; and Khushi Kapoor, the younger sister, is preparing her feature debut. Janhvi made a joke about wanting a movie where everyone can work together because she hasn't been able to spend out with any of them owing to their hectic schedules.

Janhvi made the remark as she reflected on how working on Mili had been the most time she had recently spent with her father Boney. In the Boney Kapoor-produced survival thriller, Janhvi plays a trapped victim fighting for her life in a freezer. She provided an unexpected response when asked if there was a possibility that she may collaborate with Arjun Kapoor as well.

The actor told Pinkvilla, "I hope so. I really hope so. The thing is that I think because we are all working so much...touchwood...we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. And I think the most time I have spent with Papa has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and like cast everyone in the family."

She added, "Maybe we'll have to call it nepotism only because it's all in the family. But yeah I would love to do a film with him."