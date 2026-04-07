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Janhvi Kapoor admits she 'sucked' and 'people hate' her during Dhadak, recalls why she got depressed after hit debut: 'I thought mera packup ho gaya'

Janhvi Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with the hit Dhadak, but she never felt the success of her first film until Saiyaara was released. Read on to know why.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 07:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Janhvi Kapoor admits she 'sucked' and 'people hate' her during Dhadak, recalls why she got depressed after hit debut: 'I thought mera packup ho gaya'
Janhvi Kapoor
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Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently confessed to being depressed after making a hit Bollywood debut. Daughter of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi entered the Hindi film industry in 2018, with Shashank Khaitaan's Dhadak, which was the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairaat. Dhadak also marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor's stepbrother, Ishaan Khatter. The film was a major commercial success, giving a perfect start to Janhvi and Ishaan. However, young Kapoor couldn't enjoy the commercial validation and was rather depressed with the hate and negativity around her. 

'I thought mera packup ho gaya': Janhvi Kapoor.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Janhvi recalled the memories of Dhadak, and said, "You know, every time anyone talks to me about my first film, Dhadak, they are like, ‘she was so good in it’ or that ‘we loved Dhadak’ and ‘you earned a lot of money’… But my memory of Dhadak was very different. I was depressed after Dhadak. I thought ho gaya and that packup hogaya (I am done). People hate me."

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore

Sridevi's demise deeply affected Janhvi Kapoor

The Gunjan Saxena actress revealed that after her mother's demise, she lost the biggest support system. Janhvi added, "I got all of my validation in my life from my mom. She went away. So I was like, okay, I’m going to shift that to the audience. And I was expecting some across-the-board acceptance, which I didn’t know did not exist." Janhvi further admitted that she was only 'concentrating on the negative'. 

The Good Luck Jerry actress added that she didn't realise Dhadak's success until Saiyaara released. "I didn’t concentrate or even acknowledge the fact that it was a very… I think it was the most commercially successful film with newcomers up until Saiyaara. It didn’t even click with me that it was a hit. I just knew that I sucked and people hated me… Because I only looked at the negative, and that became my reality." On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. The film performed average and earned Rs 100 crore worldwide against a Rs 80 crore budget.

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