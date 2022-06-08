Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about first time she got to know about condoms

Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role of a condom salesgirl, the comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari is set to release in cinemas this Friday, June 10. Apart from Nushrratt, the film also stars talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala and Anud Singh Dhaka in prominent roles.

In a recent interview, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress talked about the first time she came to know about condoms and shared her first reaction when her parents talked about condoms at home. Nushrratt says she finds himself lucky that she was introduced to condoms at school through sex education.

Talking to BollywoodLife.com, the actress said, "I think I was lucky as in school they started teaching us this chapter about biology and sex education. The conversation was happening in school which is something that doesn’t happen in many schools. I think I was just lucky enough to be on the right side of the coin. So, the school first introduced me to this.”



She continued, "Also, at home, my parents had talked to me about it. Of course, I couldn’t understand what they were saying, I was like ‘kya bol rahe ho? (What are you saying?)'. But they didn’t just tell me one day, it was prolonged, they kept reiterating it, and at some point, the message got stuck in the head and it was clear that this is what it is and this is why it is."

"Of course, the questions about it were still there. But, what exactly it is they can’t say, right? There can’t be a demo of it. But they talked about it as much as they can and normalised it for me. So, I was lucky", Nushrratt concluded.

Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress will be seen in the action-adventure drama Ram Setu, along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, later this year. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film produced by Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to release on October 24, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.