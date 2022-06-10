Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts to positive reviews, says 'it's a rewarding feeling'

Janhit Mein Jaari/Twitter

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari hit the theatres today, June 10 and the actress is thrilled by the positive reviews coming her way following preview shows of the movie. In the movie, Nushrratt portrays the interesting character of Manokamna, who becomes a condom saleswoman from Chanderi.

The early reviews by moviegoers on Twitter talk about how Janhit Mein Jaari delivers an important message without being preachy. Some even lauded the exceptional concept of the film and the actress's performance in Janhit Mein Jaari.

Meanwhile, in an interview with IANS before the release of the film, talking about the positive early reviews, Nushrratt said, "We have had some screenings for Janhit Mein Jaari already. I have been doing interviews with journalists who are speaking to us after watching the film, and meeting more and more people during promotions and otherwise. Their reactions to the film were so heartwarming."

Nushrratt further elaborated, "It is such a rewarding feeling which I can't even put down in words. I think the audiences' reactions is exactly what I as an actor thrive for, to do better and do more. Getting a first-hand experience of this is just amazing. It feels like some part of the burden from my shoulders has reduced."

The 37-year-old actor, whose last two movies Chhorii (2021) and Dream Girl (2019) -- tackled the topics of female infanticide and loneliness, respectively, will also be next seen in Selfiee, Ram Setu and Bellamkonda Srinivas.