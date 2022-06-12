Janhit Mein Jaari box office collection day 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha's film sees incredible growth, mints Rs 1.25 crore

Credit: Taran Adarsh/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film Janhit Mein Jaari, released on Friday, saw an incredible growth on day two. The film collected Rs 82 lakhs at the box office on day two, taking the total collection to Rs 1.25 crore.

Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and wrote, “#JanhitMeinJaari witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... The much-required push [90.70% growth] came in at multiplexes of major centres... Day 3 [Sun] is important too, needs to grow further... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz.”

One of the social media users wrote, “I think promotion wasn't done properly , no big name attached , no catchy songs , taboo subject are the main problems ! , they should have released it on ott !” The second one mentioned, “This movie is surprisingly very good.” The third person commented, “Nusrat is bigger star than kangna.”

Earlier, while talking about her career, Nushrratt stated, "At the time of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, my aunt would say, “Agli baar tu kuch aisi picture kyun nahi karti jahan par tu actually kuch kar rahi ho.” Then, when films like Chhalaang, Chhorii or a web project like Ajeeb Daastaans happened, I started feeling satisfied as an actor. Personally, as an actor, I am extremely happy with the kind of space I have created for myself."

Adding onto how we celebrate the work that comes her way, Nushrratt said, "If you are considered for a movie, but things don’t work out, then it’s fine, but what hurts the most is when you are not even considered for a particular project. In that phase, your mind can either drown you or lead you. I chose the latter by focusing on my work and celebrating the work that came my way. Personally, I would like to balance out my choices. However, post-Chhorii there has been an influx of female-oriented scripts coming my way. Filmmakers tell me that when I started out, they could not imagine me beyond my glam avatar, but that has changed now."

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in ‘Selfiee’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Ram Setu’ opposite Akshay Kumar and ‘Chhorii 2’. She will also be seen opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas, in an upcoming Pan India film next.