Bollywood

#JanAndolan4SSR: Fan demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, puts up hoardings in Delhi; see pics

A Sushant Singh Rajput fan has shared hoarding on the streets of Delhi demanding CBI inquiry for the actor

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 05:33 PM IST

With every passing day, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry in the actor's death case. A fan has gone a step ahead and placed hoardings on the streets of Delhi questioning why is Sushant being ignored, and why is there no CBI inquiry in the matter yet.

Soon, netizens started trending #JanAndolan4SSR on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Sharing images of the hoardings, the fan wrote, "I am already done #janandolan4SSR In DELHI Street."

Currently, Mumbai Police is handling the case, and have investigated 37 people in relation to the case. After a few celebs, Dr. Subramanian Swamy demanded CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has come to know through his sources that the real reason behind Sushant's demise is being covered up. PM Modi has acknowledged the letter recently.

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Soon, a few celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman spoke up about gangism in Bollywood, and how bullying could have been a reality for the 'Dil Bechara' actor.

