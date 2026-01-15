Jana Nayagan row: Thalapathy Vijay's fans suffer another blow as SC turns down 'ruined' producer's plea

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan suffered another major setback as the Supreme Court has turned down the producer's plea of film's clearence from CBFC.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by the makers of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring actor Vijay. The plea sought a stay on the Madras High Court order that put a halt to the film's certification process. A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the matter and asked the Madras High Court to decide the case by January 20.

Why did Jana Nayagan run into trouble?

The plea was filed by the film's producer, KVN Productions LLP. The producer challenged a Madras High Court division bench order that stayed an earlier direction given to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify the film. 'Jana Nayagan' was planned for a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay's last film before he stepped into politics fully. The actor has recently launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

What does the plea read?

After this, the film's makers approached the Madras High Court. A single-judge bench of the High Court directed the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate. This gave temporary relief to the makers. However, the CBFC later moved a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9. This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that Your Lordships may graciously be pleased to: - a) Ex parte, through an interim or ad-interim order, stay the operation of the impugned interim Order dated 09.01.2026 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in C.M.P No. 821 of 2026 in W.A. No. 94 of 2026; and/or pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper AND FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS THE PETITIONER AS IN DUTY BOUND SHALL EVER PRAY," the plea read.

I'm ruined: Jana Nayagan producer KVN

As The Hindu reported, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for KVN productions, said his client was "ruined." Justice Datta asked the senior counsel, "But why do you say that? Mr. Rohatgi replied that films and the publicity generated around them were “perishable commodities." Mr Rohatgi explained, "If it (film) is delayed, people lose interest. It stops having any value. I have lost everything."