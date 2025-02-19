Recently, Jamie Lever posted a funny video where she mimics Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja.

Johnny Lever's daughter, Jamie Lever, always manages to make us laugh with her hilarious videos. She often shares clips where she mimics celebrities, and they always bring a smile to our faces.

Recently, she posted a funny video where she mimics Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja. The video has become quite popular and is going viral. In the video, Jamie can be seen mimicking Sunita Ahuja, and it’s absolutely hilarious. Fans are reacting to it with lots of laughter and love, enjoying her comic timing and spot-on mimicry.

Watch:

One of the fans wrote, "Oh my Gawd for a moment I thought it was govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja it is bang on." The second one said, "You r more sunita ji Than her self." The third one commented, "Oh my Gawd for a moment I thought it was govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja it is bang on." The fifth one commented, "Both of you and sunita are cute. She's is full of positive energy."

Govinda and Sunita have been together for over three decades since they tied the knot. Despite the ups and downs in their personal and professional lives, Sunita has been a constant support to Govinda throughout his career. Recently, Sunita opened up about lesser-known facts about her marital life. She made a shocking revelation that they often reside in separate homes. While Sunita, their children, and her temple are based in their apartment, Govinda frequently stays at their bungalow, located just opposite their flat.

In a recent interview, Sunita elaborated on this the arrangement, saying, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much,” she told Pinkvilla.

Further, Sunita candidly shared that her sense of security in her marriage has evolved. Earlier, she felt confident and unfazed by Govinda's interactions with his female co-stars, including Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor. However, she now admits to feeling more cautious. “Now, I don’t know if he has become like that. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colours like a chameleon. It’s been 37 years since we got married. Where would he go? Earlier he never went anywhere, now I don’t know…” she said hinting that she was now more vigilant about his activities.