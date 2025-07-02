DCEU CEO and filmmaker James Gunn made a remark about his haters and people who don't like his work. However, he compared his naysayers with Indians, and that's where the netizens lost their cool.

Filmmaker James Gunn (popularly known for Guardians of the Galaxy) will soon be bringing his much-awaited directorial, Superman. The film is the reboot of DCEU (DC Extended Universe), and James is busy promoting the film with interviews. However, a celeb of his stature should understand what to say and what not to. A small remark can cause huge damage, and that's exactly what happened with Gunn. While promoting his cape-crusader adventure, James discussed people who don't relate to his work or dislike his vision. It's fair to express oneself, but not by shaming others. The way James described his naysayers was a direct attack on Indians. He made a racist remark, and now netizens have lost their cool.

What did James Gunn say in the interview?

In an interview, James discussed about people get upset with his work, and said that it sounded like a 12-year-old Indian. He said, "Every once in a while, there'll be somebody who will say something. It's always the weirdest stuff. It's never what you expect, some weird thing. I think I might be getting upset about something a 12-year-old in Indian is saying, you know, what I mean." The 19-second clip went viral on X, and netizens are slamming James as racist.

If you don’t like his movies, you're labeled a 12-year-old from India — this is the kind of racist mindset these people have.



Racist to the core, yet they try to preach hope and love through Superman

pic.twitter.com/sYHqsuCpry — A K K I (@AkkiZac019) July 1, 2025

Netizens' reactions to James Gunn's remark

DCEU CEO James Gunn's reaction irked netizens, and they have slammed his 'racist' remark. A netizen wrote, "Starting your superhero universe by being racist. Wow, what a start @JamesGunn @DCOfficial." Another netizen wrote, "PSA for any Gunn creepers here. Being racist to Indians isn't as safe as it is to other minorities. The blowback from indians will be retaliatory racism that will make the KKK look like toddlers. Not to mention unbearable doxxing. So be mindful & just keep things polite here." One of the netizens wrote, "No bro, your movies aren’t any good. We shall see how things look at the end of July." Superman marks the beginning of the new cinematic universe of DCEU. Superman will release in cinemas on July 11.