'Jaldi mein blouse ulta pehen liya': Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for her hot blouse at friend's sangeet

Bollywood is drenched in wedding vibes these days. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's December wedding has already made news. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, on the other hand, set wedding goals with their opulent event in Chandigarh. And now, today, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan will tie the knot. Anushka, Aditya, and their families and friends attended a magnificent sangeet event in the capital last night.

The event was attended by a slew of celebrities, making it a star-studded occasion. Alia Bhatt, Krystle D'Souza, Vaani Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, and others attended the event dressed to the nines. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, received a lot of flak for her modern-styled lehenga-choli.

The netizens, in particular, found the choli difficult to swallow. It was a blouse with an exposed back and a cross neckline. A lime-green and pink lehenga was worn by the Brahmastra star. On social media, Alia's photos from Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet are becoming viral. While many fashionistas praised her style, a large number of netizens mocked her for her pre-wedding outfit at her BFFs'.

Meanwhile, videos of Alia Bhatt dancing to 'Didi', 'Banana', 'Lamberghini', and other songs have gone viral. On Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet ceremony, the actress lit up the stage with her friend Akansha and others.