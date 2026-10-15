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Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos

Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem

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Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth mania storms big screen, fans hail 'superstar's timeless aura', but Hrithik Roshan's cameo steals the show

Jailer 2 has met with an extremely positive response, with fans praising Nelson for surpassing expectations, and delivering a 'worthy sequel'. The cameos of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar were praised, but Hrithik Roshan became the biggest highlight.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth mania storms big screen, fans hail 'superstar's timeless aura', but Hrithik Roshan's cameo steals the show
Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2 (Image source: Screengrab)
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Jailer 2 Twitter review: Rajinikanth is back on the big screen, roaring louder than ever with Jailer 2. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has brought Rajini and his gang, setting the box office on fire. Amid the high anticipation, the movie opened worldwide on October 15 to a monstrous response. Soon after the early morning shows ended, netizens shared their thoughts about Jailer 2 and shared on social media. 

Hrithik Roshan's cameo steals the show

The movie has met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Apart from Thalaiva's performance, fans have praised the cameos of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. However, the big secret is out, and it's worth celebrating. Hrithik Roshan joined the bandwagon of cameos and became the biggest scene-stealer of the movie. Hrithik's cameo is the biggest highlight of the film, met with whistles and claps from the masses. 

Here's how netizens reacted 

A netizen wrote, "@rajinikanth 50+ Years. What a Film #Jailer2 Dark comedy C/O @Nelsondilpkumar. Handling a 75-year-old character and elevating it, like a Mission Gum @anirudhofficial, the Man you are the heart of this." Another netizen wrote, "#Jailer was an excellent film, but Jailer 2 is in no way inferior to its predecessor. In fact, the first half alone is enough to drive the audience crazy. I haven’t witnessed such a power-packed and explosive first half in Indian cinema in the last 10 years. There are at least 6–7 sequences that will trigger thunderous applause and whistles in cinemas." One of the netizens wrote, "Peak Aura farming #HrithikRoshan. Aamir Khan must be cussing out Lokesh right now. #Jailer2." 

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the direct sequel to the 2023 super hit Jailer. The ensemble actioner stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirna Menon, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Santhanam, Jatin Sarna and Tamannaah Bhatia. Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

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