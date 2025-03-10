Rajinikanth has officially started the shoot of Jailer 2, and his fans can't get enough from the major announcement made by a 'killer' poster.

In 2023, Rajinikanth gave one of the biggest hits in Tamil, Jailer, and three years later, he is preparing to return as Muthuvel Pandian. On March 10, the producers of Jailer 2, Sun Pictures announced the commencement of the Jailer 2 shoot. The filming has commenced and the makers decided to announce this major update with a new poster.

The new poster does give a Kill Bill dejavu, but it also shows the lethal Muthuvel like never before. The former Jailer is drenched in blood, and he has started his new 'bloody' hunt. Sun Pictures shared the poster with the caption, "Muthuvel Pandian’s hunt begins. #Jailer2 shoot starts today."

As soon as the big announcement was made on the poster, it went viral in no time. A few netizens praised Rajini's passion through craft. While few other internet users declared it a blockbuster. A netizen wrote, "The Name is #Rajinikanth (fire emoji)." Another netizen declared that upcoming Rajini's film Coolie will be beaten by Jailer 2, "Coolie's record in danger." One of the netizens wrote, "Rs 1000 crores loading."

Earlier in January, the makers officially announced Jailer 2 with a teaser. The teaser featured Rajinikanth, director Nelson, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. In the announcement teaser, Nelson and Anirudh are seen chilling in a house in Goa when they are interrupted by some goons. These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them. Then, Rajinikanth makes a smashing entry from behind on the beats of Anirudh's track Hukum Reloaded. As Rajinikanth goes out of the house, some tanks destroy walls and come towards him. The superstar then gives a signal and those tanks are destroyed by the missiles.

The release date of Jailer 2 hasn't been announced yet, but we can expect the film's release in 2026. On the work front, Rajinikanth will first come with Nelson's Coolie.