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Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran, drops first pic from intimate wedding at Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander tied the knot with Kavya Maran at 11 November, in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Rajinikanth.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 09:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran, drops first pic from intimate wedding at Greece
Anirudh Ravichander with Kavya Maran (Image source: Instagram)
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Sharing pictures from his wedding with Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, one of India's top music directors, Anirudh Ravichander, on Wednesday said, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period, has been the cynosure of all eyes, as distinguished guests for the wedding were flown to the venue. Among those present at the wedding were Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Sun Pictures, the production house of Kalanidhi Maran, took to its timeline to share moments captured during the star-studded wedding. The production house wished the couple saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Kavya and Anirudh on their wedding! #KAVIYAAndANIRUDH."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

The news of the music director's wedding was first officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office which put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post put out by the Telangana CM's office read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The celebrity couple's wedding comes at a time when director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead and having music by Anirudh Ravichander, has gone on to emerge a superhit worldwide. It may be recalled that Jailer, which was produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures, had raked in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. In fact, the film was such a phenomenal success that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures, overjoyed with the collections, not only gifted Superstar Rajinikanth a BMW X7 car, but also gifted director Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander brand new Porsche cars and cheques for undisclosed amounts.

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