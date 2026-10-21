Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy, admits only 'parts of his hands and legs were used'

Mohanlal's body double, Joby Kodakkara, has finally responded to the backlash, clarifying whether he was majorly involved in the climax sequence of Rajinikanth's film and whether the Malayalam superstar cheated his fans.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to rake in a truckload of money at the box office, but it has also gotten into controversy. Ever since the film has hit cinemas, fans of Mohanlal are bit offended. Malayalam superstar's look-alike, who worked as a body double in Jailer 2, has broken his silence over the climax sequence. Joby Kodakara, Mohanlal's body double, addressed the controversy surrounding the Malayalam superstar's appearance in the film. The mimicry artist clarified that only parts of his hands and legs were used in a few shots in the film.

Why is Joby facing heat from Mohanlal's fans?

Reacting to the claims about his role in the climax, Joby confirmed that his face was not shown anywhere. The controversy has been ongoing after Joby uploaded pics of himself dressed in Mohanlal's look on Jailer 2's release day.

The pictures sparked online debate about whether Mohanlal never shot the climax and his body double was used. This specualtions lead to criticism on social media. Joby also got slammed for sharing pictures taken on the film's set. Some questioned his decision to share images, and others subjected him to online harassment.

Joby Kodakara on his role in Jailer 2

While speaking to YouTube channel Jango Space, Joby clarified that his involvement in Jailer 2 was limited to a few scenes. Joby said, "To be honest, only one or two shots featuring me have been used in the film. Only parts of my hands and legs are visible. These appear in the airport scene during the climax. My face has not been shown anywhere in the film. The face that people claim was used in the climax is not mine. I am certain about that."

Joby further explained that body doubles are mostly used for certain shots when actors' availability makes it difficult for him to shoot every portion of a sequence. Referring to the actors involved in the film, Joby said, "They are among the finest actors in the world, so perhaps I was used because of scheduling or time constraints." Released in cinemas on October 15, Jailer 2 has grossed approximately Rs 542.45 crore worldwide.